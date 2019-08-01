Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Waste Management company, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Aqua Metals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.60% -57.50% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.13 2.36

As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 67.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua Metals Inc. 1.6% 18.63% -20.75% -15.11% -35.47% 4.95% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Aqua Metals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Aqua Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Aqua Metals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Aqua Metals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aqua Metals Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Metals Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aqua Metals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aqua Metals Inc.’s rivals beat Aqua Metals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.