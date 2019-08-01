Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Waste Management company, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.1% of Aqua Metals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aqua Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.60%
|-57.50%
|Industry Average
|1.16%
|28.04%
|5.01%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aqua Metals Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|16.96M
|1.46B
|304.00
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aqua Metals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.78
|2.13
|2.36
As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 67.51%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aqua Metals Inc.
|1.6%
|18.63%
|-20.75%
|-15.11%
|-35.47%
|4.95%
|Industry Average
|3.62%
|5.82%
|13.16%
|20.60%
|27.55%
|29.72%
For the past year Aqua Metals Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
Aqua Metals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Aqua Metals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Aqua Metals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aqua Metals Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Aqua Metals Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aqua Metals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Aqua Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Aqua Metals Inc.’s rivals beat Aqua Metals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
