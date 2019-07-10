Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Comparison side by side

As Waste Management businesses, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals Inc. 2 26.78 N/A -1.19 0.00 Charah Solutions Inc. 6 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Aqua Metals Inc. and Charah Solutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) and Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.6% -57.5% Charah Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aqua Metals Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Charah Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Aqua Metals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Charah Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.6% of Charah Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Aqua Metals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Charah Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua Metals Inc. -21.24% -30.38% -17.07% -21.54% -36.05% 12.09% Charah Solutions Inc. -43.24% -34.58% -42.35% -41.68% 0% -51.74%

For the past year Aqua Metals Inc. had bullish trend while Charah Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Charah Solutions Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aqua Metals Inc.

Charah Solutions, Inc. provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds. The company also provides fossil services, such as coal ash management, silo management, on-site ash transportation, landfill management, and capture and disposal of ash byproduct; and manages combustion byproducts comprising bottom ash, flue gas desulfurization gypsum, Pozatec/fixated scrubber sludge, and fluidized bed combustion fly ash. In addition, it markets class C fly ash, class F fly ash, bottom ash and PriceLite, CFB ash, synthetic gypsum, pulverized limestone, and other products; and provides nuclear services consisting of routine maintenance, outage services, facility maintenance, and staffing solutions for nuclear power generation facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.