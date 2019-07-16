Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Galliford Try PLC (LON:GFRD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galliford Try PLC had 18 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Numis Securities. Liberum Capital maintained Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. Peel Hunt downgraded Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Hold” rating. See Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) latest ratings:

Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in the business of recycling lead. The company has market cap of $82.37 million. It has developed AquaRefining, a process for recycling lead acid batteries. It currently has negative earnings.

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction firm primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 674.10 million GBP. The firm develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and manufactures sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites. It has a 5.89 P/E ratio. It also undertakes infrastructure projects, including airports; coastal, defense, and harbors; commercial; custodial and judicial; data centers; education; energy from waste; assisted living; flood alleviation; ground engineering; health; highways; hotels; infrastructure security; leisure and cultural; gas and oil; rail; remediation; residential; retail; sports facilities and stadium; telecommunications; water; WI-FI and audio visual; and wind farm projects.

The stock increased 1.27% or GBX 7.62 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 607.12. About 95,529 shares traded. Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.