Aqua America (WTR) Valuation Rose While Principal Financial Group Decreased Position by $688,068; Brookside Capital Management Stake In Voya Finl (VOYA) Was Lifted

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 19,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 941,778 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.32 million, down from 960,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 377,979 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 209,972 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 4.83M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 29,651 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Synovus Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 3,100 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Management Gru. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 9,042 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Huber Capital Management Lc holds 114,699 shares. Moreover, Lomas Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3.71% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Aviva Public Limited reported 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fifth Third Bank accumulated 3,049 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 142,162 shares. 1,866 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 18,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 158,632 shares to 882,000 shares, valued at $84.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,427 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13. 926 shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M, worth $46,852.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts holds 113,174 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 30,336 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 5,512 shares. Roffman Miller Inc Pa stated it has 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 1,280 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 145,224 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advsr Lc owns 5,873 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Nebraska-based Cwm Lc has invested 0.11% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Td Asset Mgmt reported 18,543 shares. Davis R M invested in 5,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh owns 25,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 344,339 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $166.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 47,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,728 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).