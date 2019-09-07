Aqua America (WTR) Valuation Rose While Opus Capital Group Has Upped Position; Tirschwell & Loewy Has Trimmed Position in Biogeninc. (BIIB) by $517,312

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Biogeninc. (BIIB) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 2,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 63,141 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, down from 65,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Biogeninc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 977,904 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 806,444 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c

