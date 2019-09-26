Aqua America (WTR) Valuation Rose While Mason Street Advisors Lifted Holding; Macquarie Group LTD Lifted Position in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 104,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.08 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 154,935 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 20,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 114,993 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, up from 94,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 58,199 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 11,865 shares to 57,910 shares, valued at $62.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 43,345 shares. Pnc Fin Group stated it has 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Stifel Corporation holds 14,357 shares. 1,136 are held by Walleye Trading Lc. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,950 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp owns 101,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,347 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Penn Capital Management has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 4,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 188,752 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Incorporated has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 262 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 106,001 shares. Gradient Invs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 204 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 8,168 shares. First Personal has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Street holds 10.49 million shares. Signaturefd holds 0% or 471 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 83,169 shares. Asset has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 704 shares. Prescott Group Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,900 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 81,361 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Com reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First Tru Advisors LP invested 0.09% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,460 shares stake. Pnc Finance Serv Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 248 shares to 6,174 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,354 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).