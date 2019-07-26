Aqua America (WTR) to pay $0.23 on Sep 1, 2019; Gates Capital Management Lifted By $39.51 Million Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position

Gates Capital Management Inc increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 76.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc acquired 1.58 million shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock declined 10.71%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 3.66 million shares with $93.83 million value, up from 2.08 million last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 5.33 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip; 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 15/05/2018 – MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP TO PAY CONSIDERATION OF $625 MLN TO MGM RESORTS FOR DEVELOPED REAL ESTATE ASSETS

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 1, 2019. (NYSE:WTR) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Aqua America Inc’s current price of $40.98 translates into 0.57% yield. Aqua America Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 810,268 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood maintained the shares of WTR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) earned “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Tuesday, February 19.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.84 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 46.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Aqua America, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares. 2.87M shares were bought by Meister Keith A., worth $75.24 million on Wednesday, June 5. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of stock or 800,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Nomura. The stock of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of MGM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.