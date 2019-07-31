Aqua America (WTR) Stock Price Rose While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Increased Position by $467,820; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Position by $1.95 Million; Share Value Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 140,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 264,502 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 34,603 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 10,000 shares to 68,273 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).