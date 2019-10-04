Aqua America (WTR) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised by $37.41 Million Its Stake

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 37.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 385,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.17 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 97,982 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 25,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 146,416 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06 million, up from 120,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 30,682 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru Co has 65,163 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab accumulated 924,164 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 318 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Trust Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Wills Financial Gru, a Virginia-based fund reported 192,800 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested in 0.51% or 16,245 shares. Next Fincl accumulated 1,099 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 280,596 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 196,579 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.32% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Advisory Ser Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,265 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc holds 1,400 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 748 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42,206 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $49.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,732 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 148,572 shares. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Town & Country Bank & Dba First Bankers owns 13,096 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,943 shares. Agf Investments has 60,552 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 42,037 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. First Natl Commercial Bank Commerce Of Newtown holds 14,034 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 1,284 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 157,226 shares. Clark Grp Inc Inc accumulated 248,452 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.09% or 4,361 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,800 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 0.88% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 29,053 shares. 11,171 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Com.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 41,176 shares to 643,615 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 55,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,333 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).