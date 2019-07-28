Aqua America (WTR) Shares Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted by $1.63 Million Its Holding; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $429,200

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 178.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 45,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 25,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 737,748 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.72 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Central Bank & Trust And stated it has 79,803 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 870,780 shares. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 8,197 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1.12% or 774,770 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 13,855 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 3,600 were accumulated by Ithaka Group Ltd Liability. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi owns 151,528 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0.01% or 115 shares. Forbes J M Com Llp invested in 4,030 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.21% or 137,275 shares. First Fincl In holds 0.89% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 15,991 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 233,838 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital holds 0.05% or 3,312 shares in its portfolio.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,913 shares to 7,095 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 47,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,781 shares, and cut its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). City reported 3,862 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 8,604 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. M&R Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 748 shares. 8,101 are held by Stephens Ar. Granite Invest Ltd holds 0.07% or 34,078 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 125 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 69,543 shares. 39,451 are held by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0% or 27,284 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 290,558 shares. The New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Raymond James Ser Advsr has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moors & Cabot owns 0.05% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 22,054 shares.