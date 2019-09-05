Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Vanguard Group Raised Holding by $10.83 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Capital International Investors Lowered Its Stake by $36.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 300,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 19.31M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703.66M, up from 19.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 268,278 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 615,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 39.48M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33B, down from 40.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 4.11M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,389 shares to 9.54 million shares, valued at $1.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Internap Corp by 292,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,820 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Fil Ltd accumulated 0% or 29,800 shares. Coho Ptnrs owns 11,761 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 269,240 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 237,528 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 63,748 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh accumulated 11,128 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.31% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 71,031 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 130 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Com accumulated 2.81% or 534,874 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Truepoint stated it has 3,495 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wheatland Inc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 54,224 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 585,751 shares. Benin Management Corp accumulated 0.19% or 7,432 shares. Fagan Associates Inc reported 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.01% or 155,436 shares. Financial Architects reported 7,970 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 65,580 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6.00M shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 9,200 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability holds 193,772 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 36,160 shares.