Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Upped Holding by $407,952; Fine Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) by $8.67 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 7,813 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 96,097 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings In by 31,833 shares to 27,021 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preferred Bank/Los A (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 20,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,289 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,500 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). First National reported 0.03% stake. Water Asset Mngmt Llc has 31,880 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 92,273 shares. Motco, Texas-based fund reported 155,495 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,497 shares. 355,326 are held by Amer International Group Incorporated Inc. Parametric Associates Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 302,428 shares. Northstar Asset Llc has 6,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Chevy Chase holds 0% or 9,820 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 231,903 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,342 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma.

