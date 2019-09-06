Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Lifted Holding by $407,952; Harvey Investment Co Has Upped Wabtec (WAB) Position by $4.13 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 1.66 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 681,626 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 29,594 shares to 24,656 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vacations W (NYSE:VAC) by 15,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,558 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of stock or 16.97M shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,346 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

