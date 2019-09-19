Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Raised Position by $830,660; Hap Trading Has Cut Its Holding in Amarin Plc (Put) (AMRN) as Valuation Rose

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) (AMRN) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 3.42M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 20,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 114,993 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, up from 94,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 797,891 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,459 shares to 346,066 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,950 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY) by 305,200 shares to 344,800 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 216,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Gopro Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GPRO).