Aqua America (WTR) Shareholder Leucadia National Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Owens Ill (OI) by $473,778

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 705,658 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 13,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,248 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 40,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 737,748 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 18,000 shares to 272,765 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset owns 0.33% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 22,974 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Wellington Management Llp holds 0% or 250,988 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 572,442 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has 158 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 236,413 shares. Citadel Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 362,857 shares. First Manhattan has 2,800 shares. Stevens Management LP invested 0.06% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Moreover, Proshare Ltd has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 13,599 shares. 12,705 are held by M&T Comml Bank Corp. Prudential Financial invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Aperio Group Limited Company has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Whittier Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Wellington Shields Cap Lc accumulated 7,916 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma stated it has 151,705 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 237,528 shares. Bartlett And has 437 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 127,919 shares. Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Davis R M reported 5,875 shares stake. Td Asset Management Inc reported 18,543 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 6,000 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Financial Architects invested in 0.05% or 807 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 11,232 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 3,868 shares.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.13 million for 26.62 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

