Aqua America (WTR) Share Value Rose While Rodgers Brothers Cut by $564,516 Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder West Chester Capital Advisors Cut Position by $381,555

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 6 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Water stocks including WTR, TTEK, XYL look oversold, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America’s Value Has Evaporated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aqua America Inc (WTR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,176 shares to 5,271 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 9.49M shares. Qs Ltd Llc owns 6,000 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Com invested in 34,167 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 12,129 shares stake. Covington Cap stated it has 558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc owns 103,077 shares. Stifel holds 0.13% or 1.25M shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 570 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,916 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 87,510 shares. Jefferies Financial Inc has invested 0.1% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.03% or 941,778 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 157,170 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne owns 262,627 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 2.06% or 136,564 shares. Horizon Limited Liability reported 49,373 shares. Wellington Gp Llp reported 23.90M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 514,405 shares. Factory Mutual invested in 1.5% or 936,800 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group owns 40,437 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.53% or 25,993 shares. Comgest Investors Sas has invested 5.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rockland Tru owns 150,107 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 7.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mai holds 1.3% or 182,237 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 145,504 shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.