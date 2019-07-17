Aqua America (WTR) Share Value Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed by $308,412 Its Stake; As Wex (WEX) Share Price Rose, Advisors Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $335,587

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc. (WEX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 1,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,959 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $218.46. About 138,338 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc. (WTR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 670,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 589,998 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4,199 shares to 435,599 shares, valued at $62.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WTR’s profit will be $84.14 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 362,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 378,496 shares. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,554 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 6,457 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 23,720 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 63 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 5,699 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 34,560 shares. 29,987 were reported by First Personal Financial Service. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,000 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 27,284 shares. 299,454 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 12,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 11,128 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 0.01% or 2,366 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 171,459 shares to 475,857 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 6,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,989 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity (IRR).