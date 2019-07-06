Aqua America (WTR) Position Held by Opus Capital Group Llc; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Holding in Argan (AGX) Raised by $2.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 403,252 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 236,439 shares traded or 93.55% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10,566 shares to 16,018 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rci Hospitality Hold (NASDAQ:RICK) by 48,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,476 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,800 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company reported 200 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Com invested in 24,598 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 130,298 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm New York holds 10,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Smithfield Trust Com accumulated 13,711 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jefferies Gp owns 27,248 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Principal Financial Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 941,778 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 10,150 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Natl Inv Services Wi reported 1.67% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 17.16M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Swiss Bankshares holds 324,273 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Aqua America (WTR) prices common stock and tangible equity unit offerings – StreetInsider.com” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aqua America, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Retirement Stocks That Wonâ€™t Wilt in a Bear Market – Investorplace.com” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dividend-Focused Utilities Pushing Higher – Investorplace.com” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 101,996 shares to 13,029 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 892,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,169 shares, and cut its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).