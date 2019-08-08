Aqua America (WTR) Market Valuation Rose While Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Cut Holding by $552,000

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 539,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.07 million, down from 550,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 6.41M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 500,920 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.41B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

