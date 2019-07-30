Aqua America (WTR) Holding Maintained by Stifel Financial Corp; State Street Trimmed Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $718,694 as Share Value Rose

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 85,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.58 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 251,192 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 18,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 1.16 million shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod, sources say [19:31 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group (SBS) Advisors Buys Into Sinclair Broadcast Class A; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 371,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 104,873 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Penn Mgmt Co Inc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 300,526 shares. 22,301 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. 2.82 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 69,136 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 6,900 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.42% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 1.32M are owned by Raging Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 74,532 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 3,354 shares or 0% of the stock.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 72,796 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $71.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 149,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 77,719 shares to 59,672 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,894 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.