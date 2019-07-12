Aqua America (WTR) Holding Maintained by Opus Capital Group Llc; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Trimmed Position by $1.83 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 29,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 161,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 738,002 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 633,028 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 13.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR)

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $216.12 million for 17.17 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

