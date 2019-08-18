Aqua America (WTR) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Its Stake; Victory Capital Management Lifted Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY)

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 12,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 153,588 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 140,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 1.59 million shares traded or 49.83% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 263,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.44M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 9.37 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meetings; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Co invested in 7,776 shares. Cordasco Financial, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,683 shares. Earnest Prns Lc owns 175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens LP reported 20,696 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 25,076 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 31,384 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Yhb Advisors holds 69,543 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Van Eck Associate reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & has 21,585 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa accumulated 0.76% or 18,162 shares. Bartlett And Limited Company stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Farmers Bancorporation has 0.1% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,100 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aqua America declares $0.2343 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aqua America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 436,726 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $61.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 181,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,553 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Infosys Opens New Cyber Defence Centre in Bucharest, Romania – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.