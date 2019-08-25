Aqua America (WTR) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake; Shareholder Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Capital One Financial (COF) Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 215,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.80M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 97.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 63,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 661,168 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 72,000 shares to 322,000 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,030 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd owns 18,337 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 480,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 8,101 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 21,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 451 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank, Montana-based fund reported 570 shares. 111,670 are held by Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc. Trust Department Mb Finance State Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 1,951 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 33,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Co stated it has 13,711 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 120,958 shares. Wills accumulated 192,231 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Blb&B Lc reported 0.6% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited holds 0% or 6,706 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity reported 319,442 shares. Colony Lc has 0.45% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 95,307 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 161,593 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 1.10M are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com holds 473,026 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.01% or 258 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 18,319 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has 79,453 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 4,378 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 607,975 shares. Tegean Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 125,000 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 478,668 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $122.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).