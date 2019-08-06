Aqua America (WTR) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $615,600 as Stock Rose; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by $1.52 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 13.65 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 46,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 63,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 360,196 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Plunge on Poor Earnings – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Llc holds 0.23% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 51,600 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp has 0.31% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Qs Investors Limited Liability accumulated 55,589 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 97,426 shares. Madison Hldgs stated it has 435,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 61,377 shares. 36,017 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gateway Advisers Lc holds 0% or 21,223 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability owns 26,838 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt LP owns 84,395 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough has 15,000 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 193,809 shares. 432,123 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Johnson Financial Grp invested in 0% or 1,026 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Water stocks including WTR, TTEK, XYL look oversold, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America Inc.: Short-Term Possibilities Here – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.