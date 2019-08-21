Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Reaches $44.11 After 8.00% Down Move; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Jet Capital Investors LP increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 199.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP acquired 30,492 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 45,792 shares with $5.08 million value, up from 15,300 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.35. About 2.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts

The stock of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 132,484 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIREThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $9.52B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $40.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WTR worth $761.44 million less.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.27% above currents $135.35 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 276,004 shares. American Natl Insur Tx reported 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Point & Fin Ser N A owns 11,246 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Capital Research Global invested in 0% or 51,444 shares. Crestwood Gru Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,924 shares. Hanson Doremus Management has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pnc Gp has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Management Inc holds 1.7% or 44,759 shares. 180,147 were accumulated by Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division. South Street reported 4,710 shares. 4,096 were accumulated by Weatherstone Capital Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.46% or 51,378 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 42,508 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Aqua America, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 500 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 18,543 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 71,722 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 11,232 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability. D E Shaw & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 103,077 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited holds 0.06% or 5,725 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 22,069 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Kings Point Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.52 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 56.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.