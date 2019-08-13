Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Reaches $43.70 After 3.00% Down Move; Uxin Limited – Ads (UXIN) Shorts Down By 12.31%

The stock of Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 263,257 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $9.43 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $42.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WTR worth $282.87M less.

Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN) had a decrease of 12.31% in short interest. UXIN’s SI was 9.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.31% from 10.91M shares previously. With 4.50 million avg volume, 2 days are for Uxin Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s short sellers to cover UXIN’s short positions. The SI to Uxin Limited – Ads’s float is 4.12%. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.465. About 331,351 shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. The company has market cap of $723.61 million. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides clients with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.43 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 56.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.