Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc (NXST) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 124 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 110 reduced and sold their holdings in Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 44.94 million shares, down from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 17 to 16 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 83 Increased: 68 New Position: 56.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 47.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Aqua America, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0% or 5,738 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,980 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 86 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 207,986 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 5,512 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 285,388 shares. Coastline Tru Communication holds 65,423 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 451,845 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 45,374 shares. Moreover, Loudon Investment Management Lc has 0.71% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 9,423 shares. Town & Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 38,084 shares stake. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 324,273 shares. 319 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 6,300 shares.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 16.16% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for 592,765 shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 13.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skytop Capital Management Llc has 12.17% invested in the company for 120,000 shares. The New York-based Act Ii Management Lp has invested 10.55% in the stock. Windacre Partnership Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.72 million shares.