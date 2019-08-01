Aqr Capital Management Upped Its Cms Energy (CMS) Holding by $1.84 Million as Share Price Rose; Prudential Plc Lowered Macom Technology S (MTSI) Position by $5.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Macom Technology S (MTSI) by 83.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 362,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The hedge fund held 69,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 431,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Macom Technology S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.81M shares traded or 76.94% up from the average. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 02/05/2018 – MACOM EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 23/05/2018 – MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2018; 03/05/2018 – MACOM to Attend the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on May 10; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – MACOM Comments on News of U.S. Department of Commerce Ban on Exports to ZTE; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 33,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 780,986 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.38 million, up from 747,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.91M shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopause; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 17/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: CMS teacher was driving car that struck student walking to stopped school bus; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated invested 0.85% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Synovus Fin owns 678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 817 shares. 36,900 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 3.12 million shares. 100 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A owns 114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc holds 0.11% or 62,670 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 20,219 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 31,076 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 4,140 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.38% or 690,501 shares in its portfolio. Amer Ins Tx stated it has 118,560 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 25,252 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity stated it has 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 12,296 shares to 199,494 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 14,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,911 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. $68,320 worth of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was sold by Croteau John.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco In by 954,900 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 31,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswea (NASDAQ:COLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 6,840 shares. Needham Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 203,808 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Swiss National Bank holds 83,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 18,668 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Corp reported 599,680 shares. Missouri-based Company Bancorp has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Teton stated it has 20,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt owns 16,173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.03% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 12,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).