Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake by $2.27 Million; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $4.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 1.80 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 55,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,268 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 113,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 130,891 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $640.12 million for 24.26 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5,215 shares to 15,215 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ual Corp (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings reported 6,201 shares stake. Utah Retirement has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 7,698 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 13,256 are held by Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,808 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 2.01M shares. 20,031 are owned by Beck Mack Oliver Limited Co. First Citizens State Bank And Trust invested in 0.15% or 17,469 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 13,492 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 5,033 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Counsel stated it has 7,493 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Haverford Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 15,936 shares to 98,238 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 39,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. RUSHA’s profit will be $40.20 million for 8.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Rush Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.22% EPS growth.