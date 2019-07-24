Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding as Shares Rose; Riverpark Advisors Decreased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position as Valuation Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,825 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 83,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 293,605 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 73.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 45,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 3.26 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $154.38 million for 58.58 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $20.91M for 19.28 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.50% EPS growth.