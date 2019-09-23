Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Alliance Data Systems Corporat (ADS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $742,000

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 81.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 397,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The hedge fund held 92,704 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 490,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 12.96M shares traded or 107.37% up from the average. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 06/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (ADS) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 19,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 24,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 922,306 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 13D Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.62% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,947 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Madison Invest has invested 0.28% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Franklin reported 1,899 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 43,207 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 681,958 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Twin Tree Management LP reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cetera Advsr Limited Company has 12,423 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.82 million for 6.12 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management Co invested 0.01% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 28,207 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Morgan Stanley holds 841,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 101,274 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 11.07M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 939,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 138,825 were reported by Arbiter Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers reported 505,446 shares. Blackrock invested in 23.80M shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 229,546 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59,210 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential owns 956,494 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 428 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 327 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 68,654 shares to 812,172 shares, valued at $87.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 64,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

