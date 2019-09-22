Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Fossil Group (FOSL) Stake by $2.47 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Thor Inds (THO) Stock Value Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Lifted by $1.70 Million Its Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 224,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% . The hedge fund held 95,213 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 319,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 1.35M shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. FoSil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Restructuring Charges of About $55 M; 08/05/2018 – Huge pop in $FOSL. They report earnings after the close.. guessing they got leaked?; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fossil Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOSL); 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – AGREEMENT FOR DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DISTRIBUTION OF PUMA WATCHES AND SMARTWATCHES THROUGH 2028; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Provides 2Q Guidance and Updates Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 29,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 859,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.21 million, up from 829,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 1.04 million shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.26 million activity. Shares for $48,500 were bought by Frey Martin. The insider Hart Darren E. bought 20,000 shares worth $200,600.

Analysts await FoSil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 110.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FOSL’s profit will be $20.19M for 7.71 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by FoSil Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 39 reduced holdings.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 114,894 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $443.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings.