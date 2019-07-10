Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holding by $337,986 as Stock Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Position by $755,318

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 37,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 94,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 66,265 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 214,908 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 6,210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 112,815 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 8,800 shares. Yakira Capital stated it has 1.22% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cap Rech Investors owns 750,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Washington-based Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Macroview Inv Llc owns 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 33 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,556 shares. Longfellow Investment Communications Ltd Liability Co holds 1.27% or 18,000 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 0.8% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 118,030 shares. Jane Street Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 196,820 shares. California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. 20,000 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares with value of $2.21 million were bought by SANGHI STEVE.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.06M for 24.12 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.80 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Cap holds 4.33% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust reported 451,011 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 23,808 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. American International Group Inc has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 2.36M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 53,582 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 360,942 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 87,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,175 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 259,301 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). D E Shaw And Inc reported 348,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.