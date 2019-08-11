Aqr Capital Management Stake in Old Rep Intl (ORI) Lowered by $2.22 Million as Valuation Rose; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Increases Holding in Antero Res (AR)

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc analyzed 111,100 shares as the company's stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.58 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 1.35M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $21,578 activity.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1,600 shares to 45,905 shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 45,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock or 16.09M shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 the insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 467,493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 138,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc reported 141,287 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 84,760 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mraz Amerine & holds 49,330 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 391,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 35,867 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 17,217 shares. Fund Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 77,664 shares. 54,690 are owned by Art Limited Liability Corporation. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability has 0.77% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 479,833 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 523,679 shares. Key Group Holdg (Cayman) Limited has 7.14% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).