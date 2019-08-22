Aqr Capital Management Stake in Limelight Networks (LLNW) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; As Perkinelmer (PKI) Shares Declined, Robecosam Ag Cut Stake

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 488,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 186,505 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 07/05/2018 – China Exports May Steal Iran Showdown’s Limelight: Markets Live; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Rev $52.1M; 30/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 28/03/2018 – EDGEWARE’S CDN SELECTOR TO ADD SUPPORT FOR LIMELIGHT AND AWS CLOUDFRONT DELIVERY NETWORKS; 17/05/2018 – Cliplister Turns to Limelight Networks to Offer E-Commerce Clients a One-Stop Shop for Content Delivery; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 76,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 94,427 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, down from 171,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 267,150 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Appoints James Mock As Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.60, EST. $3.53; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Acquires Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 30,910 shares to 41,955 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 477,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,659 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold LLNW shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 76.67 million shares or 2.38% less from 78.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 67,435 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 128,989 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Wyoming-based Cannell Cap Ltd Com has invested 2.2% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 72,850 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,851 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 76,900 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) or 1.11 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 284,393 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn reported 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14,708 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 44,873 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 27,632 shares. Hood River Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.89% or 5.49 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PKI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 104.21 million shares or 1.03% less from 105.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 21,555 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 0.42% or 18,150 shares. 9,903 are owned by Fort L P. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Robecosam Ag holds 0.38% or 94,427 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 167,929 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru reported 12.10M shares. 93 were accumulated by Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation. Hartford has invested 0.03% in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 401,300 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 71 shares or 0% of the stock.

