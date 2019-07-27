Aqr Capital Management Raised Lancaster Colony (LANC) Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Raised Its Position by $555,180

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.25M, up from 2,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 38,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,893 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.63M, up from 157,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.47. About 106,348 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 18.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Continues Higher Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY 3Q EPS $1.00, EST. $1.06; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $776.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel reported 5,570 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 27,722 shares. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Tennessee-based fund reported 28,665 shares. Blackhill reported 4.31% stake. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability invested in 1.04% or 77,337 shares. Carlson Capital Lp has 0.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 182,300 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 409,701 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 45,324 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc has 21,202 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.49% or 11,160 shares. 33,521 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Com. Natl Bank Of Stockton reported 18,306 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor owns 217,485 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 8,582 shares. Jupiter Asset invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.97, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LANC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.94 million shares or 4.73% less from 15.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 6,841 shares. Whittier Trust Co stated it has 450 shares. Schroder Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 121,828 shares. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) for 2.14M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 2,993 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 62,872 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 2,973 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 7,934 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 13,261 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Management Corporation has 0% invested in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 15,384 shares. State Street Corp has 1.21 million shares. Kepos Capital LP stated it has 12,934 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Buys Assets Of Omni Baking Company – StreetInsider.com” published on November 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Lancaster Colony Acquires Bantam Bagels, LLC – PR Newswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lancaster Colony Corporation Names Carl R. Stealey Retail Division President – PR Newswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lancaster Is An Emerging Leader – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.