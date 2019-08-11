Aqr Capital Management Raised Its American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Holding; American Intl Group (AIG) Position Held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 29,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 123,073 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 93,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 613,183 shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 45,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 401,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29 million, up from 356,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc invested in 0.34% or 58,950 shares. Pacific Investment Commerce accumulated 0.16% or 16,997 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,266 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.27% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 16,265 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com invested in 36,490 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hsbc Public Lc invested in 829,317 shares. Moreover, Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 72,063 shares. 70 are held by Toth Fincl Advisory. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.85% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 716,414 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 117,971 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 2,517 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 128,369 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.1% or 4,602 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 1.65% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 23,785 shares to 233,146 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 16,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,449 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Fmr holds 0% or 1,887 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 22,355 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability has 9,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 111,141 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc reported 40,428 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Geode Limited holds 0.01% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank reported 0.02% stake. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 495,923 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs. Aqr Lc has invested 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 139,612 shares.