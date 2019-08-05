Aqr Capital Management Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Has Raised by $257.30 Million; Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $482,040; Stock Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 22.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 68.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 2.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 6.07 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631.23 million, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.82. About 5.19 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 716,247 shares to 20,923 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 444,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,116 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.