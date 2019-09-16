Aqr Capital Management Position in Moodys (MCO) Has Decreased by $636,285 as Share Price Rose; Adobe Com (ADBE) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Upped Position by $312,522

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 3,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 104,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.43 million, down from 107,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 690,380 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Italian Abs Notes Backed By Npls Issued By Siena Npl 2018 S.R.L; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Huarong’s A3/P-2 Ratings, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Hamilton School District, Wi’s Go Bonds; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To St. Charles’s, Il, Goult Bonds; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DROUGHT HAS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED ARGENTINA’S LARGEST CROPS, CRIMPED ECONOMIC OUTPUT, CURBED INCOME AT SOME LEADING AGRIBUSINESS COS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Cleveland, Oh’s Go Bonds; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FOR ARGENTINE BANKS AND INSURANCE COMPANIES, THE EFFECTS OF DROUGHT WILL BE LARGELY CONTAINED, DESPITE THEIR EXPOSURE TO THE SECTOR; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to five classes of notes issued by CIFC Funding 2018-l, Ltd

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,797 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.11% or 34,159 shares. 43,217 were reported by Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited owns 60,480 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,900 shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc reported 3,906 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company reported 23,845 shares. Country Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 407 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 27,831 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Convergence Inv Partners Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 987 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors owns 18 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,160 shares. Cape Ann National Bank accumulated 1,030 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 26.94 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Global stated it has 2,502 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.07% or 304,520 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 36,649 shares. Sei Invests Co invested in 163,646 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 8,463 shares. 2,550 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 173,648 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 69,201 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.29M shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Frontier Capital Management Limited Company reported 355,512 shares stake. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 1,108 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 11,448 are held by Regions. Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 165 shares in its portfolio.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4,019 shares to 35,776 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 55,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).