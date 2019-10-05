Aqr Capital Management Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Raised Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 3,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 12,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 15,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 719,509 shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4351. About 847,779 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS); 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.75% or 202,500 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 21,877 shares. Franklin Resources holds 293,951 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 269,790 shares. Rhenman And Asset Ab reported 182,008 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,150 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 6,788 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 8,432 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Jennison Llc accumulated 967,331 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has 52,453 shares. Moreover, Quantbot LP has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 earnings per share, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 639,237 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $166.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 88,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mangrove Ptnrs has 10.03M shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Globeflex Cap Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,390 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Bank Of America De stated it has 65,855 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group has 2,700 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware accumulated 21,340 shares. Blb&B Ltd Com reported 1.44 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 263,114 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 17,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

