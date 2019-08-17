Aqr Capital Management Position in General Mls (GIS) Has Lifted by $1.04 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Tenaris S A (TS)

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 118.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 388,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 717,648 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27 million, up from 328,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.34. About 2.13 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 20,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 63,513 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 43,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.