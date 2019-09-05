Aqr Capital Management Lowered Trustco Bk N Y (TRST) Stake; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Laboratory of America Holdings (LH)

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Trustco Bk Corp N Y (TRST) stake by 23.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 72,084 shares as Trustco Bk Corp N Y (TRST)’s stock rose 2.02%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 230,459 shares with $1.79M value, down from 302,543 last quarter. Trustco Bk Corp N Y now has $745.72 million valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 105,690 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 10.50% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $188.86’s average target is 11.18% above currents $169.87 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. See Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $201.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $192.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $155.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LabCorp is Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covance Launches Laboratory Data Management Functional Service Provider for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.60 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

The stock increased 1.00% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.87. About 111,877 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort L P invested in 13,349 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Century has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Allen Lc accumulated 0.44% or 6,929 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 5,020 shares. Moreover, American Interest Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Golub Gp Limited Co holds 4.05% or 304,713 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 343,667 shares. Cypress Capital invested in 3,759 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Peddock Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 148 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.08% or 1,895 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Com reported 2,145 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 2,500 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 15,475 shares. Allstate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,790 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $72,942 activity. Shares for $22,470 were bought by HALL MICHAEL JAMES. On Thursday, July 25 the insider CURLEY KEVIN M bought $11,925. DE GENNARO DENNIS A had bought 900 shares worth $7,186 on Thursday, March 7. The insider MARINELLO ANTHONY J MD PHD bought 5,072 shares worth $38,547.

More notable recent TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TRST: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (GBAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRST shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 54,625 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 4,570 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y, New York-based fund reported 71,659 shares. American Intl Gp has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 6,007 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 68,815 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 169,665 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group invested 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 132,740 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 128,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% stake.