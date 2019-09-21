Aqr Capital Management Increased Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position by $59.71 Million; Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Market Value Declined While Jcsd Capital Decreased Its Holding by $944,000

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 207,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 266,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 8,098 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 775,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.35M, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 2.07 million shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Comm invested in 0.09% or 27,415 shares. 15,158 are owned by Cadence Cap Management Limited Company. Pnc Financial Service Gp has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Callahan Advisors Ltd holds 59,653 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 3,706 shares. Fca Tx reported 4,000 shares stake. Coe Capital Limited Liability Co has 7,374 shares. Mitchell Mgmt owns 9,029 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary owns 7,264 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Co holds 197,977 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn stated it has 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 54,041 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 24 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 865,834 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $103.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,458 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15,600 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More news for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on September 27, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” and published on April 18, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.02% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 78,774 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 922 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated reported 11,400 shares. Cutler Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,003 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 68 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). The California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corp accumulated 175,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Jcsd Limited Liability Corp holds 2.3% or 207,144 shares. Fj Cap Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). First Manhattan Commerce owns 33,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Ejf Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 629,151 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 73,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 88,889 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. CARTER GEORGE W also bought $5,160 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares. Shares for $620 were bought by HELBERG TOM R on Friday, June 21. MARTIN WILLIAM G also bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Thursday, August 15.