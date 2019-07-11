Aqr Capital Management Holds Stake in National Beverage (FIZZ); Salem Capital Management Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $4.43 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 8,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,052 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 39,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 380,708 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 38.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Tilray Tops, Agilent Whiffs, Coca-Cola Gets Some Fizz – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “LaCroix Maker’s Drop Erases $2.7 Billion of Founder’s Wealth – Bloomberg” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for the Soft Drinks Industry Lacks Fizz – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Beverage: Problems Go Beyond The Lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 37,407 shares to 109,070 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 331,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,059 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 8,700 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 23,700 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, Germany-based fund reported 241,649 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Prudential Financial holds 232,496 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Paloma Prtn Management holds 4,838 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 141,974 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) or 10,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 8,755 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 449,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,389 were accumulated by Blair William And Co Il.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 733,356 shares. Amarillo Bancshares holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,803 shares. 49,211 were reported by Saturna. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 10.17M shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Excalibur Mngmt invested in 32,581 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Sns Gp Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 43,993 shares in its portfolio. 94,844 are owned by Bragg Financial Advsr. Dakota Wealth invested in 10,421 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 25,401 shares. 283,510 were reported by Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 11.02M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 356,383 shares. Trustco Bank N Y stated it has 3.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Inv Counsel invested 5.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank invested 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676 on Thursday, January 31. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 13,650 shares to 68,791 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,425 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

