Aqr Capital Management Holds Stake in Boingo Wireless (WIFI); Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $794,400

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 18,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 190,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 171,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 719,454 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 99,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 38.35 million shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford Increases Cost Savings Target to $25.5 Billion by 2022, Up From $14 Billion Previously Outlined; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lisa McCubbin ~ “Betty Ford: A Life”; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study; 04/04/2018 – Ford Concerned Nafta Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve U.S. Jobs; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of Amerca Fire, Parts Issue; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS DECISION ON MOVING TO MONTHLY SALES ‘NOT IMMINENT’; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 28/03/2018 – FORD’S FARLEY COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives, Hired From Silicon Valley, to Exit; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.03% or 56,971 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.48M shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cleararc Capital reported 94,843 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 977,782 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Company Oh accumulated 14,669 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 21.14M shares. Northern reported 42.41M shares. Norinchukin Bank The reported 949,708 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 216 shares. 4.79 million are held by Adage Prtn Gp Limited Liability.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Monday, July 29.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 47,429 shares to 333,054 shares, valued at $83.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 32,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $366,450 activity. Hovenier Peter had sold 15,000 shares worth $366,450.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 17,433 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 525,379 were accumulated by Geode Cap Ltd. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 54,020 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 97,601 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.18% or 171,953 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 90,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 55,028 shares. 1492 Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 198,972 shares. Da Davidson has 10,931 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). First Republic Inv Management has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,267 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 1.96 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 12,095 shares.