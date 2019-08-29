Aqr Capital Management Holds Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF); O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Valuation Rose While Barbara Oil Company Cut Stake

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 84,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 187,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, up from 102,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 731,211 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $383.72. About 405,804 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,998 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,439 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Citigroup owns 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 72,478 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 6,569 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,329 shares. Utah Retirement holds 14,662 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 981 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 0.22% or 247,375 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.04% or 348,900 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 53,200 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 1,319 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co invested in 0.19% or 18,091 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 239,012 shares to 327,920 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 67,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,714 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.