Aqr Capital Management Holds Position in Chesapeake Utils (CPK); As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Valuation Rose, Blue Fin Capital Lifted Position by $327,028

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,179 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 982,774 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 186.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 8,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 13,698 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 4,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 30,351 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 37,204 shares to 267,236 shares, valued at $30.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 304,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 62,136 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt stated it has 7,063 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Lc New York reported 40,839 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 750 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 39,332 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 4,638 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,313 shares. Td Asset Management reported 18,454 shares. 13,683 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 3,127 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 93,747 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Pnc Fincl Services Inc reported 20,412 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,795 were accumulated by Intersect Capital Ltd Llc. Palouse Cap Management Inc invested in 13,923 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department holds 5,428 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 2.32% or 209,956 shares. Curbstone Fin Corp owns 3,300 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.76% or 22,868 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.59 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,150 shares. 1,246 were reported by Adirondack Com. Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited reported 76,233 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 26,089 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 37.66 million shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 3,802 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Commerce holds 0.27% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Partners Limited Partnership has 4,777 shares.