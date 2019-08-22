Aqr Capital Management Holding in Suntrust Bks (STI) Cut by $18.89 Million as Valuation Rose; Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $463,216 as Valuation Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 320,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 355,881 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.09M, down from 676,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,404 shares. S&T Bancorp Pa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 494,946 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 643 shares. Parametric Associate Lc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Naples Advisors Ltd holds 1.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,324 shares. Ashfield Prtn Limited Company owns 99,378 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 42,519 shares. Commerce Bancshares accumulated 1.28M shares or 1.58% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 32,881 shares. Wade G W & reported 197,538 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,467 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meridian Counsel reported 4,063 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Lc holds 0.1% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares to 182,666 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Service Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,025 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri reported 0.22% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 175,100 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Carroll Assocs Inc holds 8,198 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated accumulated 614 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 659,162 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Com holds 1.08 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 220,306 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 122,617 shares. Adirondack Tru Co reported 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 483 shares stake. Pennsylvania Trust holds 29,329 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 9,021 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5,627 shares to 31,570 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 529,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

