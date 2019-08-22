Aqr Capital Management Has Upped Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Position; Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Sellers Decreased By 10.4% Their Shorts

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) had a decrease of 10.4% in short interest. OFIX’s SI was 545,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.4% from 608,500 shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s short sellers to cover OFIX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 22,611 shares traded. Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has declined 10.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OFIX News: 13/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SICARD’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 DIRECTORS, 8 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Orthofix Secures FDA And CE Mark Approvals For New PhysioStim Bone Growth Stimulators; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SEES DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED SHR, ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 12 MONTHS OF PMA APPROVAL IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Orthofix: Sicard’s Appointment Expands Board to 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS NEW INTERNAL FIXATION SYSTEM, G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX TO BUY SPINAL KINETICS FOR $45M IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Orthofix 1Q EPS 27c; 19/03/2018 – Orthofix International (OFIX) Orthofix to Discuss the Acquisition of Spinal Kinetics (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX: PACT TO BUY SPINAL KINETICS; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO ADD REVENUE IN 2018, INCREASE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE IN 2019 AND BEYOND

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 15,570 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 405,496 shares with $8.57M value, up from 389,926 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 645,744 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It operates through four divisions: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. It has a 107.39 P/E ratio. The BioStim segment makes, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is -7.02% below currents $26.08 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 22 by PiperJaffray. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan.