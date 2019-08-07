Aqr Capital Management Has Upped Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding by $63.47 Million; Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Shares Rose While Maryland Capital Management Lowered Stake by $486,096

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 7,532 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 231.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.11M, up from 489,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 132,058 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 281,247 shares to 248,433 shares, valued at $18.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,897 shares to 62,912 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

